Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two on four-day remand over Maisha death

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Covered van driver Saiful Islam and his assistant Mashiur Rahman who were accused in the case filed over the death of Maisha Mumtaz Meem were placed on a four-day remand on Sunday.
Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order after Khilkhet police produced the duo before the court with a seven-day remand plea.
Khilkhet police arrested the covered van driver Saiful and his assistant Mashiur from Chattogram port city. The covered van was also seized.
Maisha Mumtaz Meem, a student of the 6th semester of the Department of English at NSU, was killed when the covered van driver rammed her scooty in morning of April 1 on Kuril Biswa Road flyover.
Later, a case was filed at the Khilkhet Police Station accusing the van driver and his assistant.
Maisha was buried at her family graveyard at Mouchak in Gazipur, according to family members.
Meem was also an active protester of road accidents during her university days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram
5 suspects put on 5-day remand
Two prisoners die at Ctg jail
Two on four-day remand over Maisha death
HC directs CAAB, others to kill mosquito larvae at HSIA
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Book on health sector’s dev launched
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft