Two on four-day remand over Maisha death

Covered van driver Saiful Islam and his assistant Mashiur Rahman who were accused in the case filed over the death of Maisha Mumtaz Meem were placed on a four-day remand on Sunday.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order after Khilkhet police produced the duo before the court with a seven-day remand plea.

Khilkhet police arrested the covered van driver Saiful and his assistant Mashiur from Chattogram port city. The covered van was also seized.

Maisha Mumtaz Meem, a student of the 6th semester of the Department of English at NSU, was killed when the covered van driver rammed her scooty in morning of April 1 on Kuril Biswa Road flyover.

Later, a case was filed at the Khilkhet Police Station accusing the van driver and his assistant.

Maisha was buried at her family graveyard at Mouchak in Gazipur, according to family members.

Meem was also an active protester of road accidents during her university days.









