HC directs CAAB, others to kill mosquito larvae at HSIA

Expressing dissatisfaction over not conducting any survey since 2019 and failing to curb mosquito menace at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to conduct survey every two months to find out the sources of mosquito larva so that effective measures could be taken to stop mosquito breeding.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Fatema Najib directed the CAAB to submit a compliance report before it by June 8 this year.

The HC bench also fixed June 8 for delivering its next order on the matter.

Talking to this correspondent Advocate Tanvir Ahmed, who filed the petition, said as per the HC directive Advocate Saifur Rashed, counsel for CAAB, on Sunday submitted a report before it regarding the mosquito control.

According to the report, as per the joint decision of Airport Health Authority and Communicable Disease Control (CDC) department of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had to conduct survey every two months in an around the terminal area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to find out the density of mosquito and tracking its populations so that effective measure can be taken for mosquito control, but the authorities concerned did not conduct any survey since June 2019.

The authority did not know about the density of mosquito in and around the airport area due to the lack of conducting survey. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is such an important place where country's national image and dignity are involved. Hence, the High Court directed the authorities concerned to conduct the survey and submit its report before the court, he noted.











