An increasingly volatile neighbourhood

I t is upsetting to note that two of our neighbouring countries are passing through testing times in dealing with respective political and economic challenges - or perhaps both at the same time.



On one hand, the Pakistan president has dissolved the country's Parliament on Sunday - setting the stage for early elections after the prime minister sidestepped a no - confidence move earlier on the same day. Consequently, the people of Pakistan will now have to elect a new government by participating in next general elections to be held anytime within the next 90 days.



It is sad that not even a single prime minister in Pakistan had the privilege to complete a full five-year term since its independence. The political turmoil also resulted in the country's security agencies to lock down the Capital City Islamabad. Though the country has had a painful journey riddled with military takeovers, but it is promising that the army establishment has markedly stayed out from the recent political crisis.



On the other hand, Sri Lanka has reached the verge of bankruptcy. The South Asian nation of 22 million people is struggling with severe shortages of daily essentials, abnormal price hikes and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence. The recent crisis has been reportedly exacerbated by successive government mismanagements, years of accumulated borrowing, and ill-advised tax cuts. In addition, the pandemic has badly hit tourism and remittance sectors, both vital to the economy, and authorities have imposed a broad import ban in an attempt to save foreign currency.



The situation turned from bad to worse as a state of emergency was declared in that country. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC and are enjoying stable bilateral ties with Bangladesh. We urge political leaderships of both countries to pursue a course - so to bring their people together, ensure control over government and undertake policies in favour of the people.



As for Pakistan, outcome of the recently held no -confidence vote must respect the democratic process. Parliamentary voting and national elections are core democratic principles , and attempts to obstruct it only poses a grave threat to an institution vital to representation of government and the rule of law. We only expect the upcoming general polls to be free, fair and credible - reflecting the people's choice in electing a new political leadership in Pakistan, and without any violent clashes marring the polls.



In case the Pakistan Supreme Court rules otherwise, opposition political parties must comply with the ruling while refrain from spreading anarchy in the name of politics. The least we expect for the Pakistan people is to turn helpless victims of political death, destruction and violence. As for Sri Lanka, the party in power must seek an urgent solution and sit with all public and political stakeholders prior falling into an all pervading chaos.



As a caring and responsible neighbouring country, we are worried.