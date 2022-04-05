Ensure safe mining

Dear Sir



Every year thousands of workers die trying to extract mining resources under the ground. The safety of miners has not been ensured for a long time. The risk of death is higher in Asia. Especially the number of deaths of workers working in coal mines is high.



People have been using mining resources for thousands of years to advance their way of life. But the plight of the miners is not over yet. Usually there is a sudden collapse in the mine and poisonous gas comes out of the mine and the duty people die there. That is why we have to work very carefully in the mines. Most of the workers in the coal mines work underground in the world. Besides, gold, copper and stone mines also have to be worked underground. Every year thousands of workers die while working in the mines.



It is to be noted that before going to all the mines, one has to sign that no one is responsible for his death. Therefore, authorities must take initiative to ensure their safety and improve their live standard.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, CRID