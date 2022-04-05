

Professional training for skilled manpower



In developing countries of the world, special emphasis is laid on training for enhancing various types of training such as professional skills, technical skills, etc.



It is true that trade has become more competitive than ever before. It is natural that an organization with trained employees will be ahead in business and in all aspects as compared to an organization with untrained and unskilled employees.



Training is very important and vital for every subject in the society. During the training we get acquainted directly with the subjects so that we can immediately learn from all the mistakes related to that subject. Even during the training, the instructor explains his experience as well as many other strategies, which saves you a lot of time while working. Training is very important to be proficient in every job including computer, freelancing and web design.



In order to make Bangladesh a developed country, it is necessary to make the best use of science and technology for the development of innovative energy of future generations. Through this, there is a need to increase the efficiency of human resources, natural resources and other resources to alleviate poverty, create massive employment and increase productivity.



In order to reach this goal, there is no alternative but to increase the rate of technical education. In Bangladesh, the target has been set to increase this rate to 20, 30 and 40 percent by 2021, 2030 and 2040 respectively.



To this end, new technical education institutes are being set up in the country including formulation of National Skills Development Policy and formation of National Skills Development Authority in its light. Even after that, the rate of technical education in the country has not increased at the desired rate.



The current rate of technical students is said to be 14 percent, but according to the definition of international technical education, in reality it is 8.44 percent. Because there are various crises in this education system.



Classroom, laboratory and teacher crises are severe. Two shifts are being run by one teacher. There is anger among the teachers about this. As a result, quality technical education seems to be far away. We need to find out why girls are turning away from this education system.



Many courses and curricula are incompatible with the labour market. That means the syllabus is not up to date yet. Students are not getting much opportunity in higher education after getting technical education; as a result their social status is not increasing. That is why parents are not being encouraged to enroll their children in technical education.



The budget speech for the current financial year emphasizes on modern issues including nanotechnology, biotechnology, robotics, artificial intelligence, material science, Internet of Things, quantum computing, blockchain technology. But the curriculum of technical education remained in that period of blindness. Technical education curriculum is not updated regularly. Those who work with the curriculum are also not skilled. They do not have the ability to keep pace with the modern world.



There is a huge demand for tourism and hospitality management in the world today. Although the Technical Education Board introduced this issue two years ago, teachers have not been appointed yet. As a result, the teacher who has no experience in this subject has to be taught. Understandably, the students who pass out in this regard, how skilled they will be?



The number of general government and private colleges in the country is about four thousand. On the other hand, the number of government polytechnic institutes is only 49. Although there are 461 private polytechnic institutes, there are only 25 to 30 good quality ones. As a result, most of the private polytechnics have no seats.

We want to say, whether it is technical or any other education, we need realistic and accurate data-statistics for proper planning. If this information and statistics is a hoax, then he cannot go ahead with education. Technical education in Bangladesh is an example of this. There is a huge crisis in technical education, not just student information, but in almost all cases.



As a result, technical education is not able to keep pace with the needs of the time. Although attempts have been made to use government polytechnic institutes as a model to advance technical education, the crisis in classrooms, laboratories and teachers has reached alarming proportions.



Two shifts are being run with one shift teacher. The condition of private polytechnic institutes is more worrying. Of the 36 private polytechnic institutes, only 20 to 25 have become nominal institutions. In a word, their owners have started these organizations as 'Certificate Sales Shop'.



On the other hand, although the government has undertaken several projects for the development of technical education on priority basis, these projects are not benefiting due to lack of skilled manpower and policy officers. While we are pushing back instead of advancing technical education, other countries are advancing this education.



Technical education is at the heart of the development of countries like Malaysia, Singapore, China and North Korea. If our country is to move forward in the true sense, we have to pay special attention to the development of technical education. Apart from that, effective development in technical education is required for export of skilled manpower from Bangladesh abroad.



In order to improve technical education, first of all, it is necessary to increase the infrastructure and manpower of public or private institutes. It is advisable to introduce evening courses so that millions of ordinary school-madrasa students can get up-to-date technical education.



It is necessary to arrange training by employing part-time skilled manpower from different industries. Apart from this, enrollment of technical education can be increased by converting one school or college in each upazila into a technical college. It is important to ensure the employment of TVET graduates by setting up a workshop at a general educational institution and imparting skill training to each student in at least one subject.



Apart from that, it is necessary to establish a university specialized in higher education for technical students. Just as we are still in the unskilled category in manpower export, we are bringing people from abroad due to lack of skilled manpower in the country. For this we have to follow the model of technical education of different countries including Germany, Japan, Singapore, Australia, China, South Korea, Malaysia. The rate of technical education in Germany is 73 percent.



Therefore, we have to adopt a master plan to increase the education rate to at least 60 percent in our country. Hopefully, the concerned officials of the government will at least pay due attention now



Md Atikur Rahman, Columnist











