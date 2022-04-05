Phantoms of the Falklands!

It's a war from another time, another age. News took time to percolate across the globe although The Falklands War struck a chord with the politically conscious educated class in Bangladesh. For one section it was a blatant reinforcement of imperialism while for another, it was an act, which sent a message that while Britain was no longer a colonial power, it still had the means to strike back when honour was at stake.



Forty years later, Falklands continue to pique our imagination. For many Britons who have been disheartened by their government's ill-conceived military interventions in recent times, justified through specious logic, the Falklands War provide an episode, which can be openly discussed (without guilt) and the military action defended. In simple terms, Britain went to the rescue of a few hundred islanders who wanted to remain under the Union Jack and did not want the islands to be called The Malvinas.



Thatcher needed something special:

From late seventies, Britain was facing economic hardship, illustrated wittily in the famous political sitcom Yes Minister. The government was facing rising unemployment while domestic unrest was making life difficult. On top, there was always the IRA threat. The British car industry, the pride for over half a century, was on the verge of collapsing as Japanese models took the market by storm and the once Great Britain appeared more like a 'grinding' Britain beleaguered by all sorts of social afflictions.



At about this time, Argentina, ruled by a military junta, took over the Falklands, denting British pride. To be honest, many did not even know where the islands were until they were taken by Argentina. Maybe it was a small blot of land in the middle of nowhere but prestige was at stake. If Britain remained inactive then it would have looked as if the mighty nation, which had once ruled the waves,had now become emasculated. Naturally, that would have had repercussions in her global trade and cultural diplomacy.



Soft power works best with the understanding that there is a formidable military force behind it capable of taking out the sword when needed. To save face in front of the world, Britain had to go to war and, arguably, it had all the features of 17th century chivalry and gallantry. Well, almost! Sending ships thousands of miles to secure invaded islands has a strong narrative underpinned by a moral rationale. Indeed, this can be told and retold countless times through books and films!



Unfortunately, there are very few mainstream movies on the Falklands War, possibly because man of the documents are still under embargo. Be that as it may, Britain had no option but to send the large naval force to secure the Falklands with millions cheering the departing ships. For Britons and imperial apologists, it was a just move needed to restore pride; what they did not know was that Argentina could have won it too.



No Exocet missiles for Argentina:

Argentina had the upper hand as they possessed French made Exocet anti-ship missiles against which Britain's defence was reportedly inadequate. Argentina also did not go for a military action without assessing all the pros and cons. In their evaluation, they had the military power to withstand any effort from Britain to overtake the islands. With Exocet giving Argentinians the edge, Britain's secret service got into covert action to prevent the sale of the missiles to Argentina by arms dealers. Several fake dealers entered the scene to drown out the real seller and, France deferred the supply of the missiles to Peru to thwart the possibility of the missiles ending up in Argentina.



A little deceit and some covert manoeuvring gave the British the upper hand. They call it ruse de guerre.



The Falklands War as seen from Bangladesh:

It was a long time ago and I was just a teen but if memory serves me correctly, there was an overwhelming support for Argentina among the young who had grown up imbued and influenced by the actions and rhetoric of Che Guevara and Fidel Castro. In the seventies and well into the eighties, a large section of the young in Bangladesh avidly supported socialist parties and believed in a dream to make Bangladesh into a socialist Utopia where class divisions would be abolished.



However, on the other side of the spectrum were members of the affluent class, either educated in England or with family ties to the old colonial power structure. These people strongly opposed the Argentine action and openly lauded prime minister Thatcher's decision to send in the force to recapture the islands. UN resolution 502 gave UK the option to invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter and claim right to self-defence and was supported by members of the Commonwealth.



Why Falklands matter:

Falklands matter because it saved Britain's face at a critical point of history while politically, it bolstered Thatcher's image, making Britons feel that the 'Great' before Britain is not merely a word. But there is another side to the war toothe life and times of the Argentine soldiers who went back home as a defeated force. Any remembrance about the war must bring them into the picture because reportedly they faced derision, ridicule with many languishing in destitution.



Falklands matter today because Britain's millennials have grown up seeing their country desperately trying to justify ill-conceived interventions in other nations. For these young people, Falklands provide a sort of an absolution for all British military misadventures in the last twenty years.



To end, one must state that wars are waged to massage the ego of politicians and cater solely to the blood thirst of generals. No war can have a beneficial ending unless it's aimed at bringing down a tyrant or a despot. As Benjamin Franklin said: theirs is nothing called a good war or a bad peace.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer









