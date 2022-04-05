

Ukraine-Russia war: A threat for global economy



On the contrary, getting arsenal helps from the western countries, the Ukraine's soldiers have built up an unbelievable resistance against Russia. In this connection, the war creates a catastrophic impact in the world economy. Russia has turned into economic unattended state due to the gradual sanctions of USA, UK and European States which creates impact on its population.



In the world markets, the price of oil and other commodities have been soared rapidly. Besides, Ukraine and Russia are the major exporting countries of wheat, mustard, rapeseed and fertilizer. As these are global essential commodities, exports of food products will face crisis and prices of agricultural commodities such as wheat, maize, barley and rapeseed will be soared in this regard. Energy and commodity prices including wheat and other grains have been surged for which supply chain disruptions have created inflationary pressures.



Land-based trade routes between Asia and Europe will be disrupted as transit through Russia becomes more difficult. Air ties between Russia and Europe will be severely hampered following the decision of EU countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft and cargo. Sea freight routes through the Black Sea will be cancelled for several weeks following Ukraine's decision to shut down commercial shipping and Turkey's move to restrict transit through the Bosphorus.



USA and UK have evoked the Middle-eastern countries to increase their oil production, but Saudi Arabia, UAE and the like did not respond to the demand due to their existence of alliance with Russia.



Meanwhile, agriculture management of Ukraine has often been devastated. In Ukraine, sea ports and airports have been destroyed and closed along with many roads and bridges have been damaged robustly. So, the economic damage has already been substantial which is very difficult to assess financing needs precisely at this stage, it is already clear that Ukraine will face significant recovery and reconstruction costs.



Exports of food products of Russia have been impeded due to imposing sanctions. The sanctions announced against the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) have significantly disrupted Russia's ability to receive payments for exports, pay for imports and engage in cross-border financial transactions for which asset prices and the ruble exchange rate have been reduced sharply.



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated that the price of cereal would be soared to 22% from 8%. Crisis would be made more complicated by price soaring of fuel oil which would make difficult for the risky countries in foods.. Especially, Pacific, Sub-Saharan regions, Middle-east and North American States will be envisaged catastrophic food crisis in the year. The Secretary General of UN has warned that global starvation could be made if the Ukraine crisis would be continued longstanding.



Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would make a catastrophic impact on global economy through the channels of financial sanctions, commodities prices and supply-chain disruptions.



Meanwhile, by dint of ascribing economic sanctions on Russia, a big volume of consequences on particular risk of scarcity and supply disruptions would be made to those countries that have very close economic links with Ukraine and Russia. The latest Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) has opined that the impact would create global inflation and growth. Gas prices will be raised by at least 50% this year. As Russia is also a major producer of metals like aluminium, titanium, palladium and nickel, prices of the products could be jumped.



Finally, war is not solution for any conflict and crisis in which no any party can conquer; rather both are envisaged by various kinds of economic, political and global problems. Therefore, dialogue can play a significant role in this regard. It is a positive aspect that a several virtual talks have arranged in Belarus. The President of Turkey has already made talks to resolve the crisis. Although, these talks could not resolve the crisis still but frequent endeavour of talks could unveil the door of solution. In this connection, the United Nations, Amnesty International and other leading organizations should have to find out a reasonable solution for sustaining peace and economy of Ukraine-Russia, the European countries as well as of the world.



Mir Mahfuzul Haque is Retired Professor & Principal









