

Sri Lankan crisis: An eye-opener for developing countries



Sri Lanka's cabinet ministers have resigned on Monday as a group after protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. All 26 ministers submitted letters of resignation, but not Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Many angry protesters, demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa family, say the move is meaningless.



A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa's government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Ordinary Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan program. Anger against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people turned into violence as hundreds of protesters clashed with police for several hours and such violence may increase in the upcoming days.



Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that created and sustained a twin deficit - a budget shortfall alongside a current account deficit. But the current crisis was accelerated by deep tax cuts promised by Rajapaksa during a 2019 election campaign that were enacted months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka's economy. With the country's lucrative tourism industry and foreign workers' remittances exhausted by the pandemic, credit ratings agencies moved to downgrade Sri Lanka and effectively locked it out of international capital markets. In turn, Sri Lanka's debt management program, which depended on accessing those markets, derailed and foreign exchange reserves dropped by almost 70 per cent in two years.



As of February, the country was left with only $2.31 billion in its reserves but faces debt repayments of around $4 billion in 2022, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond (ISB) maturing in July. ISBs make up the largest share of Sri Lanka's foreign debt at $12.55 billion, with the Asian Development Bank, Japan and China among the other major lenders.



For months, Rajapaksa's administration and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) resisted calls by experts and opposition leaders to seek help from the IMF despite rising risks. But after oil prices soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, the government eventually drew up a plan to approach the IMF in April. The IMF will initiate discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on a possible loan program in coming days. Before heading to the IMF, Sri Lanka steeply devalued its currency, further stoking inflation and adding to the pain of the public, many of whom are enduring hardship and long queues.



In the early 2000's, Sri Lanka adopted an infrastructure centric growth model based on China's own growth model hoping that it would be able to create jobs and usher prosperity for the island nation. And Sri Lanka turned towards China for money to fund its infrastructure projects. As per reports, China has invested $12 billion on Sri Lanka's infrastructure projects from 2006 till 2019 and continues to fund infrastructure projects like the Colombo Port City that is being built by a Chinese state-owned enterprise called China Communications Construction Company at the cost of $1.4 billion.



The project is expected to complete in 2043, meaning Sri Lanka is unlikely to get any revenue from the project for close to two decades. Even after completion, 43% of the reclaimed land will be leased to China for 99 years because Sri Lanka has no other way to finance it.



Essentially, Sri Lanka has been caught in a vicious cycle of lending money from China for infrastructure projects and being unable to pay them back, resulting in Sri Lanka having to either give up control of the projects or take out other loans in order to pay China back. During this economic crisis Sri Lanka has even appealed to China for debt restructuring or extension of a credit line so as to ease its burden somewhat but China has not agreed to Sri Lanka's request as it will set a bad precedent for other nations that have borrowed money from China.



The first lesson to be learned from the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka is that no crisis arises overnight. Long before any crisis hits, signs of that crisis begin to appear. It is possible to deal with any kind of disaster if appropriate measures are taken as soon as the signs are visible. Excessive government spending is a long-standing problem in Sri Lanka. To deal with the rising debt, stemming from excessive spending, the country is on the edge of bankruptcy. Many of the major projects that the Sri Lankan government has undertaken in the last few years have not been financially viable. All these projects have been implemented with loans as the country did not have the capacity to do it by themselves. Now they are unable to repay the loans.



Sri Lankan crisis shows the need of wise and economically viable government expenditure, diversification in export and low dependence on loans. The government of Sri Lanka ignored all those for a long time and now, paying for their mistakes. Moreover, Sri Lanka had to endure a civil war for decades after its independence. The government on different occasions were not stable and had to go through violence. Moreover, many foreign powers used the civil war of Sri Lanka for their own interests. Hence, their economy was going through several silent reforms to develop and sustain. Sri Lanka performed far better on the economic indices than countries like Bangladesh or even India. Over 90 per cent of their population is literate. But that also could not help them to get rid of the crisis.



Sri Lanka's tragedy has some learning for everyone. For Bangladesh, a booming economy of South Asia, also there are several learnings. Firstly, ensuring political stability is very important for Bangladesh. Though many might differ, but a stable and continuous government can ensure the growth of Bangladesh in the current context. Secondly, we must make big infrastructure projects economically viable and link these to our mainstream economic development process. Thirdly, loans that Bangladesh takes should be used in a way that increases domestic productive capacity with respect to export diversification, skill development and enhancing private investment. The return must be more than the cost and at an immediate period.



Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has turned into a role model of development as huge infrastructural developments have incurred and also ongoing. But unfortunately, the cost of these projects is increasing alarmingly as the association of corruption could not be eliminated from these projects. If these projects do not remain out of corruption, we will not be able to benefit from these works.



We believe, Bangladesh will remain safe from economic pitfalls and continue growing with a stable political environment and lower dependency on the foreign economic influence. Sri Lanka came as a precedent for all the developing countries of the world and we must remain on right course learning from the grave situation of our South Asian neighbor. Every other developing countries should also learn from the misfortune of Sri Lanka. We hope Sri Lanka will come out of this humanitarian crisis soon.



The writer is Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA), Editor at Kishore Bangla and Chief Patron, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela











South Asian nation Sri Lanka is going through a disastrous economic crisis right now. The crisis has quickly turned into a humanitarian one. The Sri Lankan government has no foreign currency reserve to pay for important imports which is leading to scarcity of fuel and electricity. The inflation has taken dangerous form and Sri Lankan people are paying over ten times for different food products right now. The scenario is so brutal that the government has involved the army to maintain peace there. But every attempt will fail if the Sri Lankan government does not find ways to get out of this situation within few weeks. Though it seems very odd but the case of Sri Lanka will remain as learning for many countries of the world, especially developing ones.Sri Lanka's cabinet ministers have resigned on Monday as a group after protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. All 26 ministers submitted letters of resignation, but not Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Many angry protesters, demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa family, say the move is meaningless.A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa's government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Ordinary Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan program. Anger against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people turned into violence as hundreds of protesters clashed with police for several hours and such violence may increase in the upcoming days.Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that created and sustained a twin deficit - a budget shortfall alongside a current account deficit. But the current crisis was accelerated by deep tax cuts promised by Rajapaksa during a 2019 election campaign that were enacted months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka's economy. With the country's lucrative tourism industry and foreign workers' remittances exhausted by the pandemic, credit ratings agencies moved to downgrade Sri Lanka and effectively locked it out of international capital markets. In turn, Sri Lanka's debt management program, which depended on accessing those markets, derailed and foreign exchange reserves dropped by almost 70 per cent in two years.As of February, the country was left with only $2.31 billion in its reserves but faces debt repayments of around $4 billion in 2022, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond (ISB) maturing in July. ISBs make up the largest share of Sri Lanka's foreign debt at $12.55 billion, with the Asian Development Bank, Japan and China among the other major lenders.For months, Rajapaksa's administration and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) resisted calls by experts and opposition leaders to seek help from the IMF despite rising risks. But after oil prices soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, the government eventually drew up a plan to approach the IMF in April. The IMF will initiate discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on a possible loan program in coming days. Before heading to the IMF, Sri Lanka steeply devalued its currency, further stoking inflation and adding to the pain of the public, many of whom are enduring hardship and long queues.In the early 2000's, Sri Lanka adopted an infrastructure centric growth model based on China's own growth model hoping that it would be able to create jobs and usher prosperity for the island nation. And Sri Lanka turned towards China for money to fund its infrastructure projects. As per reports, China has invested $12 billion on Sri Lanka's infrastructure projects from 2006 till 2019 and continues to fund infrastructure projects like the Colombo Port City that is being built by a Chinese state-owned enterprise called China Communications Construction Company at the cost of $1.4 billion.The project is expected to complete in 2043, meaning Sri Lanka is unlikely to get any revenue from the project for close to two decades. Even after completion, 43% of the reclaimed land will be leased to China for 99 years because Sri Lanka has no other way to finance it.Essentially, Sri Lanka has been caught in a vicious cycle of lending money from China for infrastructure projects and being unable to pay them back, resulting in Sri Lanka having to either give up control of the projects or take out other loans in order to pay China back. During this economic crisis Sri Lanka has even appealed to China for debt restructuring or extension of a credit line so as to ease its burden somewhat but China has not agreed to Sri Lanka's request as it will set a bad precedent for other nations that have borrowed money from China.The first lesson to be learned from the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka is that no crisis arises overnight. Long before any crisis hits, signs of that crisis begin to appear. It is possible to deal with any kind of disaster if appropriate measures are taken as soon as the signs are visible. Excessive government spending is a long-standing problem in Sri Lanka. To deal with the rising debt, stemming from excessive spending, the country is on the edge of bankruptcy. Many of the major projects that the Sri Lankan government has undertaken in the last few years have not been financially viable. All these projects have been implemented with loans as the country did not have the capacity to do it by themselves. Now they are unable to repay the loans.Sri Lankan crisis shows the need of wise and economically viable government expenditure, diversification in export and low dependence on loans. The government of Sri Lanka ignored all those for a long time and now, paying for their mistakes. Moreover, Sri Lanka had to endure a civil war for decades after its independence. The government on different occasions were not stable and had to go through violence. Moreover, many foreign powers used the civil war of Sri Lanka for their own interests. Hence, their economy was going through several silent reforms to develop and sustain. Sri Lanka performed far better on the economic indices than countries like Bangladesh or even India. Over 90 per cent of their population is literate. But that also could not help them to get rid of the crisis.Sri Lanka's tragedy has some learning for everyone. For Bangladesh, a booming economy of South Asia, also there are several learnings. Firstly, ensuring political stability is very important for Bangladesh. Though many might differ, but a stable and continuous government can ensure the growth of Bangladesh in the current context. Secondly, we must make big infrastructure projects economically viable and link these to our mainstream economic development process. Thirdly, loans that Bangladesh takes should be used in a way that increases domestic productive capacity with respect to export diversification, skill development and enhancing private investment. The return must be more than the cost and at an immediate period.Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has turned into a role model of development as huge infrastructural developments have incurred and also ongoing. But unfortunately, the cost of these projects is increasing alarmingly as the association of corruption could not be eliminated from these projects. If these projects do not remain out of corruption, we will not be able to benefit from these works.We believe, Bangladesh will remain safe from economic pitfalls and continue growing with a stable political environment and lower dependency on the foreign economic influence. Sri Lanka came as a precedent for all the developing countries of the world and we must remain on right course learning from the grave situation of our South Asian neighbor. Every other developing countries should also learn from the misfortune of Sri Lanka. We hope Sri Lanka will come out of this humanitarian crisis soon.The writer is Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA), Editor at Kishore Bangla and Chief Patron, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela