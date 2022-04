Members of Ansar and VDP were accorded a reception at Kaharole Upazila Members of Ansar and VDP were accorded a reception at Kaharole Upazila Parishad auditorium in Dinajpur on Monday for their role during the time of coronavirus. District Commandant of Ansar and VDP Md Hasan Ali was present as chief guest while Kaharole UNO Monirul Hasan presided over the programme. Kaharole Upazila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Abdul Maleq Sarker also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer