Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Three people have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barguna, Barishal and Natore, on Sunday and Monday.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Md Lal Mia, 45, son of late Ismail Gharami, was a resident of Haridra Village under Kakchira Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Lal Mia drank poison at a beel nearby the house at around 3am following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him.

Later, he died on the way to Barguna Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am on Monday and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Md Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A former banker has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Bikash Mandal, 60, was a retired official of Krishi Bank. He was a resident of Pashchim Sujonkathi Village under Goila Union in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Bikash Mandal had an altercation with his wife Bulu Mandal in the afternoon over family issues.

Following this, Bikash hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Angkur Karmaker declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.

An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the official added.

NATORE: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Noor Alam, 26, son of Rowshan Ali, a resident of Munshi Banshbaria Village under Itali Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Noor Alam had been suffering from poverty. Due to this, his wife returned to her father's house a few days back.

However, Noor Alam hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house on Sunday. Being informed, police recovered the body.

A suicide note was also found beside the body at that time.

Singra PS OC Noor-e Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











