Food items distributed among needy people

On the occasion of holy Ramadan, food items have been distributed among the needy people in three districts- Gaibandha, Pirojpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

GAIBANDHA: Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization, has taken up an initiative to provide iftar and dinner to 300 fasting people every day during the month of Ramadan in the district.

It will be conducted under the core programme of the organization as part of the social corporate responsibility, said Joya Prosad, senior programme manager of GUK.

The iftar and dinner will be provided to the fasting people from Masterpara office in the district town, she added. An arrangement has also been kept for the persons with disabilities and the aged ones in the town office.

Chief Executive of GUK Abdus Salam sought whole-hearted cooperation from all to make the activity a success during the month of holy Ramadan.

Following this, 300 needy people got their iftar and dinner on Sunday, the first day of Ramadan.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion of holy Ramadan, essential food items, as gift from the Prime Minister, were distributed among poor people in the district on Sunday.

The distribution function was arranged virtually on SK Majumder Krishi College premises at Sikder Mollick Union in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila. It was attended by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest.

Each recipient got a packet of 10kg rice, one litre edible oil, one kg sugar, one kg salt, and one kg pulse.

While addressing as chief guest, the minister said, the government is doing everything for the betterment of grassroots people, especially the poor. One crore families have been brought under card system to get daily commodities at a low cost, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman distributed food items. DC also chaired the function.

Sadar Upazila Nibahi Officer Bashir Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Farhana Akter, and Project Implementation Officer Md Amirul Islam were present.

RAJSHAHI: On the occasion of holy Ramadan, 300 needy families got food assistance in Bhadra area in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The food assistance was provided by Jivantari Social Welfare Organization (JSWO).

Maruf Hossain, president of the JSWO, was present at the distribution function as chief guest.

Rajab Ali, panel mayor-2 and No.1 Ward Councillor of Rajshahi City Corporation was present as special guest.

Among others, Nizam-ul-Azeem, councillor of Ward No. 21, Saidur Rahman, president of Rajshahi Press Club, and Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, branch manager of BRAC Bank, were present.







