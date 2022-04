NATORE, Apr 4: A bird seller was arrested along with two mynas and two parrots in the district on Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Hujaifar, 26, of Madaripur Mahalla in the Singra Municipality.

Singra Police Station in co-operation with local environment activists seized the birds from the house of Hujaifar. Later on, he was brought before Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer.