Man electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 4: A man was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 35, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Chatkhair Village under Nasratpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources Rubel Hossain came in contact with an electric wire while he was repairing a power line at the kitchen of his house at around 8pm, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Adamdighi Police Station Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed on Sunday morning in this connection.







