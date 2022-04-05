Nabinagar villagers suffer for demolishing bridge before raising alternative road



Some students crossing Bhata River at Nabinagar taking life-risk. photo: observer

The bridge has been demolished for re-construction. But the contractor broke it without raising alternative road.

Under the LGRD (Local Government Engineering Department), a tender was invited to re-construct the bridge of Alamnagar Uttar road in the Nabinagar Municipality area. The work order was given to contracting firm Lokman Enterprise in Brahmanbaria District. The construction cost has been fixed at Tk 4.08 crore.

Contractor Lokman Hossain got the work order two months back. But he broke the bridge before raising the alternative road for public communication.

At the time of breaking the bridge, locals protested. Some locals said, it is the only bridge for ten villages including Lapang, Nabipur, and Char Lapang.

The bridge was broken two months back, they added. People are suffering for going to mosque while children are facing problem in going to school and madrasa. "We see alternative road is raised before building any new bridge. We drew attention of Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das and local MP Ebadul Karim Bulbul to intervene in this regard," they added.

Contractor Lokman Hossain said, at one end of the bridge, there is Alamnagr Uttar Government Primary School, and there is individual land at the other end; on the owned land one wall-set room has been raised. "If the room is not removed, how will we work?"

"The Mayor has resolved the problem. And for public communication, we will raise a wooden pathway as alternative road within few days. The alternative road raising cost has been fixed at Tk two lakh," he added.

Nabinagar Upazila Engineer Md Ishtiak Hasan said, "At the time of my joining, I saw the bridge in broken condition. There is no norm of breaking bridge without alternative road. We have issued a letter to the contractor in this connection. The construction is supposed to begin soon. But due to some local problems, the work did not start. Mayor informed me of resolving the problem. The bridge will be built very nicely."

Nabinagar Municipality Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das said, considering suffering of people of Alamgirnagar, the government has given approval for re-constructing the death trap bridge of Alamnagar Uttar road; in the case of getting the approval, local MP Ebadul Karim Bulbul and Nabinagar LGRD Supervising Engineer Bipul Banik assisted me greatly.

"We hope the contractor will start the work within few days. And the alternative road will be built soon," he added.







