Two men murdered in B'baria, Naogaon

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Naogaon, in three days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A furniture trader was shot to death in Nabinagar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Baghaura Village under Shibpur Union in the upazila at around 5am.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman Sumon, 28, son of late Abu Mia of Kamalganj Upazila in Moulvibazar District. Atiqur had been living in Nabinagar Upazila of the district along with his family for long. He had a furniture shop at a local market here.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Aminur Rashid said some unknown persons opened fire at Atiqur when he came out of the house taking Sehri, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bullet-hit body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing, the OC added.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A fish trader was hacked to death in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ratan Sarker, 42, son of late Rathindranath Sarker, was a resident of Deul Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Ratan Sarker left his house on Saturday morning. He had been missing since then.

Later, family members and villagers went out to look for him.

They found his blood strained body lying on a road near the house of one Sushil Chandra, 52, in the area at around 11:30pm.

Locals rescued him from the scene and rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.

The body bore several injury marks.

Quoting locals, Raninagar PS OC Shahin Akanda said Ratan had developed an extramarital affair with Madhabi Rani, 42, wife of Sushil Chandra.

He might have been murdered over the matter.

However, the deceased's younger brother Asit Sarker lodged a murder case with Raninagar PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Sushil Chandra and his wife Madhabi Rani.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.









