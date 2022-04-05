Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in B'baria, Naogaon

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Naogaon, in three days.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A furniture trader was shot to death in Nabinagar Upazila of the district early Monday.
The incident took place in Baghaura Village under Shibpur Union in the upazila at around 5am.
The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman Sumon, 28, son of late Abu Mia of Kamalganj Upazila in Moulvibazar District. Atiqur had been living in Nabinagar Upazila of the district along with his family for long. He had a furniture shop at a local market here.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Aminur Rashid said some unknown persons opened fire at Atiqur when he came out of the house taking Sehri, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bullet-hit body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing, the OC added.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A fish trader was hacked to death in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Ratan Sarker, 42, son of late Rathindranath Sarker, was a resident of Deul Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Ratan Sarker left his house on Saturday morning. He had been missing since then.
Later, family members and villagers went out to look for him.
They found his blood strained body lying on a road near the house of one Sushil Chandra, 52, in the area at around 11:30pm.
Locals rescued him from the scene and rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.
The body bore several injury marks.
Quoting locals, Raninagar PS OC Shahin Akanda said Ratan had developed an extramarital affair with Madhabi Rani, 42, wife of Sushil Chandra.
He might have been murdered over the matter.
However, the deceased's younger brother Asit Sarker lodged a murder case with Raninagar PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested Sushil Chandra and his wife Madhabi Rani.
The law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Members of Ansar and VDP were accorded a reception at Kaharole Upazila
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Food items distributed among needy people
Bird seller held at Singra
Man electrocuted in Bogura
Nabinagar villagers suffer for demolishing bridge before raising alternative road
Two men murdered in B'baria, Naogaon
FF Kazi Baten passes away


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft