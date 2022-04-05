FF Kazi Baten passes away

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Apr 4: Freedom Fighter (FF) Kazi Abdul Baten of Dashmina Upazila in the district died of old-age complications at Sagardi in Barishal City at 2:30pm on Sunday. He was 86.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Banglabazar High School Field in Gachhani Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila at 11am on Monday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Abdul Baten left behind his wife, one son, four daughters, and a host of relatives and many well-wishers to his death.









