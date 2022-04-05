College girl found dead at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Apr 4: Police recovered the hanging body of a college girl in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Taiba Jahan Mim, 17, daughter of Abdus Salam, a resident of Chatari Village in the upazila. She was a student of Bagha Shahdowla Government College.

Taiba Jahan Mim lived with her grandmother. On Saturday, her grandmother left her at home alone in the evening and went to Monigram Bazar. When she returned the house, she found Mim hanging from the ceiling of a room.

Later, neighbours rescued Mim and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







