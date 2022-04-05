Thrust on proper use of water resources for sustainable development



A rally was brought out in Rajshahi City on Monday to mark the World Water Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Groundwater - making the invisible visible".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha and Rajshahi.

BOGURA: In this connection, the district administration and Water Development Board (WDB) jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out at around 10am and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town.

Bogura DC Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while Executive Engineer of District WDB Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.

DC Ziaul Haque put stress on proper use of water resources to ensure sustainable development in the country.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg, Additional Magistrate Salah Uddin, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Abul Kalam Azad and officials of WDB, among others, were also present at the programme.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and WDB jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from the District Collectorate Building premises at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Gaibandha DC Md Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Md Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Executive Engineer of District WDB Md Abu Raihan made a welcome speech citing the importance of the day.

Then, all of the participants present witnessed the BTV programme of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while she was addressing a function at Pani Bhaban in city's Green Road area as chief guest organized by the Water Resources Ministry marking the World Water Day.

The Prime Minister joined the function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

After hearing the speech of the Prime Minister, all officials concerned took a fresh vow to implement her words at the field level for ensuring country's overall development.

Sub-divisional Officer of WDB ATM Rezanur Rahman and other officials of WDB and senior officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the morning.

The district administration and Rajshahi WDB jointly organized the programme.

Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil was present as chief guest while Executive Engineer of District WDB Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting.

Executive Engineer of Rajshahi Public Health Engineering Department Rokonuzzaman and District Unit President of BAPA Jamat Khan attended the function as special guests.

General Secretary of BAPA Hemayetul Islam, its Vice-presidents Enamul Haque and SM Saju, Assistant Director (Administration) of District WDB SM Raihanuzzaman, its Account Officer Tariqul Islam, Sub-divisional Engineer Rifat Karim, Assistant Engineer Abdur Rashid and Deputy Assistant Engineer Sukesh Kumar, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the city.











