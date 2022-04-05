Video
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six people including a couple have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Magura, Moulvibazar, Bagerhat and Laxmipur, in two days.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Rabbi, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Aunara Village and Jasim Mia, son of Rashid Mia, of Babanpara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said a passenger-laden bus lost its control over the steering in Kanutia area at around 12:30 pm and hit an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction, which left easy-bike driver     Rabbi Hossain and passenger Jasim Mia dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Ikram Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Rajanagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Zakir Hossain, 32, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Ghoramar area under Adampur Union in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
The injured are Abdul Ahad, 45, Sirajun Nahar, 75, and Dr Kaiyum Uddin, 75.
Police and local sources said a private car collided head-on with a vehicle of Department of Agricultural Extension at Chowdhury Bazar on the Moulvibazar-Fechuganj Road on the way to Sylhet from Srimangal on Sunday, which left the driver of the private car Zakir dead on the spot and three others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The injured were taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.
Sub-Inspector of Rajnagar PS Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident.
BAGERHAT: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Rampal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 55, and his wife Rehena Begum, 45.
They hailed from Mongla Upazila in the district.
Quoting locals, Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Deputy Director Golam Sarwar said Jahangir and his wife were returning home from Khulna at night riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Babubari area at around 7:45pm, leaving Rehena dead on the spot and Jahangir seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the fire service official added.
The bodies were handed over to Katakhali Highway PS, he further said.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Md Riaz Hossain, 25, son of Amir Hossain Majhi, a resident of Patarirhat area in the upazila.
Local sources said Riaz was going to Laxmipur Town from Kamalnagar in the morning riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit the motorcycle in South Station area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there in the evening while undergoing treatment.






« PreviousNext »

