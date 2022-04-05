Video
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022
Australia's women cricketers on top of the world

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) holds the trophy as team celebrate their win after the Women's Cricket World Cup final match between England and Australia at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on April 3, 2022.

Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) holds the trophy as team celebrate their win after the Women's Cricket World Cup final match between England and Australia at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on April 3, 2022.

CHRISTCHURCH, APR 4: Australia's women's cricketers can lay justifiable claim to being the greatest sports team on the planet after their all-conquering run to World Cup glory was capped by a record-breaking demolition of England in the final.
Individual and team records were shattered in Christchurch as they completed a clean sweep by adding the 50-over world championship to Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes crowns, the culmination of a meticulous five-year plan.
Alyssa Healy played the greatest innings by a man or woman in a World Cup final, smashing 170 from just 138 balls. Australia's total of 356-5 on Sunday was the highest against England's women, the title holders, by any team.
This dazzling Australia side won all nine of their World Cup matches to take their recent 50-over record to 38 wins in their last 39 matches.
Opening batswoman Healy entered cricket folklore after toying with the bowlers in the knockout stages of the tournament, becoming the first woman to score more than 500 runs in a World Cup.
She is the first player to reach three figures in both the semi-final, where she scored 129, and the final of a World Cup -- men's or women's. If the 32-year-old's century in the win over the West Indies in the last four was a masterclass, her beautifully timed effort in the final was one for the ages.
After a watchful first 10 overs when Australia, asked to bat by England skipper Heather Knight, crawled to 37-0, Healy put her foot down and had a blast -- hitting 26 fours to all parts of the ground.
After reaching 50 off a sedate 62 balls, Healy hit the afterburners and bludgeoned 120 more off the next 76 to take Australia out of sight.     -AFP


