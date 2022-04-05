A day of draw matches in BPL

Two matches were played in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday and none of the opponents had won any of the two matches.

In the home match in Bashundhara Arena, Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra had played a 1-1 tie with Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society. Sheikh Russell KC moved up to 10th place with 7 points from 10 matches. Rahmatganj has 9 points in the same match and the team is in 8th place. Russell's Jewell and Rahmatganj's Sunday scored in this match.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, played a goalless draw with Police Football Club in the home match in Comilla.

The Black and white kept the seventh place with 14 points from 10 matches. With 16 points, the Police boys are in fifth place.

With these two matches, the 10th round of the league ended on Monday. The 11th round matches of the league will start on 7 April after a two-day break.











