Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salma in Most Valuable Team of Women's Cricket World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

Salma in Most Valuable Team of Women's Cricket World Cup

Salma in Most Valuable Team of Women's Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh Women's cricket team all-rounder Salma Khatun named in the Most Valuable Team of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022.
Salma, the off-spinning all-rounder scalped 10 wickets from seven matches at an average of 35.4 with the best figure of three for 23. The right arm turner is the most economic bowler of the event with an economy rate of 3.79. She scored 94 runs with the bat at 74 strike rate.
She is the lone Tigress to attain the feat. Bangladesh played in the Women's ODI World Cup for the first time and ended the journey as 7th side among eight teams. They defeated Pakistan to register maiden World Cup victory.
Australia's Meg Lanning has been named captain of the Upstox Most Valuable Team, according to the official media release of the ICC conveyed on Monday. Four Australians have made the team, including Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy. The wicket-keeper-batter made two centuries in the knockout stages, including 170 in the final.
Lanning's vice-captain Rachael Haynes is selected after ending as the second-highest run-scorer on 497, with 130 of those coming in their opening game against England. Haynes is carded to bat at four with her usual opening partner Healy joined by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt at the top.
Three South African players claimed and as many English divas claimed their spot in the team while one player have chosen from Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. There's no pick for team from India, Pakistan and hosts New Zealand.
The team was chosen by a panel convened by the ICC's Chris Tetley, with commentators Lisa Sthalekar, Nasser Hussain and Natalie Germanos and journalists Alok Gupta and Kristy Havill other members of the panel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe mum on PSG future after sparking rout of Lorient
Australia's women cricketers on top of the world
New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor makes tearful farewell
A day of draw matches in BPL
Salma in Most Valuable Team of Women's Cricket World Cup
Int'l Rating Chess begins
Bangladesh concede repulsive defeat after awful batting
Bangladesh call for neutral umpires after SA controversy


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft