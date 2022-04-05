

Salma in Most Valuable Team of Women's Cricket World Cup

Salma, the off-spinning all-rounder scalped 10 wickets from seven matches at an average of 35.4 with the best figure of three for 23. The right arm turner is the most economic bowler of the event with an economy rate of 3.79. She scored 94 runs with the bat at 74 strike rate.

She is the lone Tigress to attain the feat. Bangladesh played in the Women's ODI World Cup for the first time and ended the journey as 7th side among eight teams. They defeated Pakistan to register maiden World Cup victory.

Australia's Meg Lanning has been named captain of the Upstox Most Valuable Team, according to the official media release of the ICC conveyed on Monday. Four Australians have made the team, including Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy. The wicket-keeper-batter made two centuries in the knockout stages, including 170 in the final.

Lanning's vice-captain Rachael Haynes is selected after ending as the second-highest run-scorer on 497, with 130 of those coming in their opening game against England. Haynes is carded to bat at four with her usual opening partner Healy joined by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt at the top.

Three South African players claimed and as many English divas claimed their spot in the team while one player have chosen from Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. There's no pick for team from India, Pakistan and hosts New Zealand.

The team was chosen by a panel convened by the ICC's Chris Tetley, with commentators Lisa Sthalekar, Nasser Hussain and Natalie Germanos and journalists Alok Gupta and Kristy Havill other members of the panel.







