Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:37 AM
Int'l Rating Chess begins

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Int'l Rating Chess tournament has began on Monday at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room and conference room of the National Sports council old building in the city.
A total of 137 players including GM Ziaur Rahman, GM Enamul Hossain Razib, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, FM Khandekar Aminul Islam, FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed, FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, FM Mohammad Javed and FM Md Saif Uddin are participating in the nine-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation.
Sixty Six players won their 1st round game and earned maximum points. In the first round matches, GM Zia beat Al Shahid, GM Razib beat Saiyf , IM Fahad beat Maleq, IM Minhaz beat Monir, FM Parag beat Alo, CM Sharif beat Mridul, FM Nasir beat Faruk, CM Dihan beat Osman, CM Neer beat Rezwan, WFM Noshin beat Rashid and Khushbu split point with Abzid.
The event is being held in a nine round Swiss League system. Winners of the event will be awarded a total of Taka two lacs cash prize money.    -BSS


