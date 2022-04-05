Bangladesh concede repulsive defeat after awful batting



Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain (L) congratulates South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (2nd R) on south Africa's victory during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on April 4, 2022. photo: AFP

Challenging a gettable 274, Bangladesh lost top three batters within the six overs they played on Day4 and in return they managed 11 runs only. Shadman Islam had gone for a duck sustaining two balls while 1st inning's centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy had gone for four. Skipper Mominul Haque, who went for a duck in the earlier innings, managed two runs only. Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto were batting on not and five respectively.

Resuming batting on the following day, Bangladesh lost Mushfiq's wicket in the very first over of the day yet before adding anything on the board. Liton Das followed Mushfiq one over later scoring two runs. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mehidy Miraz returned to the dugout on five and zero respectively.

Shanto (26) and Taskin Ahmed (14) were the two Bangladesh batters to reach two-digit figures.

None of the last two batters could open account as guests were bowled out on 53 sustaining 19 overs only. This is the 2nd lowest Test innings total for them after 43 against West Indies, which they did in Antigua in 2018.

Two Proteas spinner ruined Bangladesh innings. Keshav Maharaj was the main destroyer with the ball who took seven wickets giving away 32 runs only and adjudged the Player of the Match while Simon Harmer scalped rest three for 21 runs.

Earlier, winning the toss Bangladesh invited South Africa to bat first and hosts were wrecked for 367 runs in their first innings. Tenda Bavuma was the leading scorer, who missed a ton for seven runs while skipper Dean Elgar hoarded 67 and Sarel Erwee scored 41 runs.

Khaled Ahmed hauled four wickets for 92 runs, Mehidy Miraz scalped three for 94 and Ebadat Hossain took two for 86 runs.

Bangladesh conversely, were bowled out for 298 after thankful 137-run knock from young blood Mahmudul Hasan, who hit his maiden Test ton in his 3rd red-ball appearance. Besides Liton Das who missed a fifty for nine runs while Najmul Shanto skittle out for 38 runs.

Spinner Simon Harmer claimed all four wickets whereas Lizaad Williams took three wickets. Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder shared one wicket each.

Home team however, in the second innings were wrapped up on 204 ridding on the bat of Elgar (64). Miraz and Ebadot both claimed three wickets spending 85 and 40 runs respectively while Taskin Ahmed took two for 24.

The next and the last match of the series will commence on April 7 at Port Elizabeth.









