Vinay Mohan Kwatra new Indian Foreign Secy

Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:36 AM
Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, April 4: India today appointed its Ambassador in Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, as the next Foreign Secretary.  
Kwatra who is from the 1988 batch of the Indian Foreign Service has a rich experience of 32 years. He will take charge on April 30 when the current Foreign Secretary Harsh Wardhan Shringla (from the 1984 batch of the IFS) retires. Shringla, had assumed charge as Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2020.
Kwatra's appointment was approved today by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The appointment has come 24 hours after the conclusion of the three- day India visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur and his wife Arzu Deuba, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Kwatra's appointment has raised eyebrows in the corridors of power in New Delhi as he is not the senior most IFS officer.  
Speaking on conditions of anonymity, sources said that although Kwatra is very competent, his appointment can cause some discomfort as the entire 1987 batch of the IFS has been overlooked in consideration for this post. After all, it amounts to an opportunity lost forever for many aspirants. Likewise, the 1986 batch of the Indian Foreign Service also had a strong contender to this coveted post.


