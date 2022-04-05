Video
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022
Cop suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Police have suspended a constable who allegedly harassed a college teacher in Dhaka's Farmgate for wearing a 'tip' -- a traditional adornment.
They also formed a committee on Monday to investigate the incident, said Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police.   A deputy commissioner of police's protection department and an assistant commissioner of Tejgaon zone are members of the committee that was asked to submit a report within three days. The constable, Nazmul Tareque, was taken into custody earlier on Monday as protesters demanded exemplary punishment for him.
 "Who are these people who are infringing on our personal freedoms? On one side, we speak about women's rights, but on the other hand, society still forces us to take permission from men to wear a tip on our foreheads. Such hypocrisy is just unacceptable," one of the protesters said during a demonstration outside the National Press Club.    -bdnews24.com


