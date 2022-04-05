Video
Repair damaged roads before Eid, says Quader

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday directed to the authorities concerned to repair damaged roads and highways across the country and keep them open for traffic ahead of Eid and rainy season.
The minister gave the directive at a meeting to review the progress of various projects with senior officials of the ministry at the meeting room of the Roads and Highways Department at the Secretariat.
The Minister for Road Transport and Bridges instructed all to perform their duties properly from their respective places and he said strict monitoring should be done so that there is no traffic jam anywhere on the road.
Obaidul Quader directed all concerned to increase surveillance so that people do not suffer any inconvenience while traveling in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) area from the Airport to Joydebpur. At the same time, he put emphasis on strengthening the monitoring system to accelerate the works of ongoing projects.
Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited MAN Siddique, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Md Tajul Islam were, among others, present at the meeting.


