Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Home Back Page

Gas crisis persists as Bibiyana field yet to resume full production

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Gas crisis persisted across the country for the second day Monday as Bibiyana gas field failed resume full production.
The consumers in many areas in the city and elsewhere complained they are not getting gas which forced them to use an alternative oven to cook their meals in the holy Ramadan.
The country's gas production drastically fell by about 450 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) on Sunday, the very first day of Ramadan, following a technical fault developed in the Bibiyana gas field.
Officials said the gas field process system noticed that sand was coming out from two production wells which forced the authorities concerned to halt the production of the wells.
The incident had a big impact on the overall gas production as many areas experienced disruptions following the fall in the pressure of gas supply as an outcome of the fault.
The major impact was on the power generation as the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had to shut down a good number of power plants immediately which led to load shedding at different districts across the country. Both the Chevron and Petrobangla officials were trying to fix the problems as early as possible. But no significant progress was made yet.    -UNB


