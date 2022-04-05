Ctg people hope to overcome water-logging this season

CHATTOGRAM, April 4: People of the port city, Chattogram are expected to be freed from the curse of water-logging problem during the current rainy season.

Col M Shah Ali Project Director told the Daily Observer that the works in all 36 canals were progressing fast.

"Over 65 percent of the total works of the project have so far been completed," he said.

Col Shah Ali further said a total of 18 canals among 36 have so far been completed. Of them seven canals will be handed over to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) next week. Then CDA will hand over it to Chattogram City Corporation finally, he said.

The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year, Shah Ali confirmed.

The seven canals those have been completed are Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal. The lengths of those canals are seven kilometres.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.

The CDA and the Chattogram City Corporation opined that cent per cent water-logging problem would not be removed from Chattogram.

But, the Project Director commented that over 95 percent water-logging problem would be removed after completion of works in 36 canals. The rest 21 canals are not significant for water-logging problem. The CCC is willing to dig those 21 canals. The CCC will take another project to dig out those 21 canals later on.

Meanwhile ,installation of sluice gates in 17 canals will be completed by April next.

Besides, CDA is going to acquire land on the banks of 14 canals of the city for Chattogram Water-logging removal project.

Physical works of 12 sluice gates under the responsibility of CDA of the project have been completed. Twelve gates will be installed with the sluice gates.









