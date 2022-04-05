

Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the seminar while eminent Islamic Scholar, Associate Professor of Asian University of Bangladesh and Member of SBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Md. Saifullah graced the seminar as Keynote Speaker.

Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K. Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA along with all Executives, High Officials and Employees of the bank were virtually connected to the seminar.

Dr. Md. Saifullah discussed the importance and significance of the month of Ramadan in Islam and advised to act accordingly.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood thanked Md. Saifullah for attending the seminar. He called upon all participants to realize the importance of Ramadan as well as observe the lesson of the holy month at all stages of life. In honor of the holy month of Ramadan, Standard Bank Ltd organised a seminar titled "Ramadan Taqwah and Banking" on the 1st Ramadan 1443 AH, on a virtual platform, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the seminar while eminent Islamic Scholar, Associate Professor of Asian University of Bangladesh and Member of SBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Md. Saifullah graced the seminar as Keynote Speaker.Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M. Latif Hasan, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K. Choudhuri and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA along with all Executives, High Officials and Employees of the bank were virtually connected to the seminar.Dr. Md. Saifullah discussed the importance and significance of the month of Ramadan in Islam and advised to act accordingly.Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood thanked Md. Saifullah for attending the seminar. He called upon all participants to realize the importance of Ramadan as well as observe the lesson of the holy month at all stages of life.