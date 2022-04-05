

Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years

Union Bank Limited celebrates successfully stepping into10th years of business. A celebrating programme was held in its Head Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka, says a press release.A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the programme by cutting ribbon as the chief guest.Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa, Md. Abdul Kader were present as special guests. Besides, Head of Divisional Offices were present at the ceremony. In this regards, A Doa-Mahfil was also organised and pray to almighty Allah for well-being of the bank.