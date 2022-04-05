

Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022

M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the Board was present at the conference as the Chief Guest. Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd, presided over the programme.

Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank Md. Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor and Dean (Education), National Institute of Bank Management, INDIA and Md. Nehal Ahmed, Professor, BIBM, spoke on different risk management issues.

Deputy Managing Directors, Chief Risk Officer, Departmental Heads, Branch Heads and other officials totalling around 2,000 employees of the Bank attended the conference.

The conference reviewed the Bank's risk management policies, practices as well as way forward for overall risk management of the bank.







Bank Asia organised a day-long "Risk Conference-2022" through digital platform at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the Board was present at the conference as the Chief Guest. Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd, presided over the programme.Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank Md. Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Arindam Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor and Dean (Education), National Institute of Bank Management, INDIA and Md. Nehal Ahmed, Professor, BIBM, spoke on different risk management issues.Deputy Managing Directors, Chief Risk Officer, Departmental Heads, Branch Heads and other officials totalling around 2,000 employees of the Bank attended the conference.The conference reviewed the Bank's risk management policies, practices as well as way forward for overall risk management of the bank.