

Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award

Mirror Magazine Presents BD Budget Beauty - BBB Bangladesh Women's Inspirational Award 2022 ceremony held in the city recently, says a press release. Award is given by State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, Md. Enamur Rahman. Rafija's Closet, the brand has brought a new dimension to the fashion sector of the country launching occasion based clothing for both men and women.

Rafija's Closet started its journey in 2019, which gained huge popularity within a very short period of time as it always launches unique and high-quality products. It has a collection of the best trendy clothes representing the local tradition at a fair price and has more than 25 thousands customers across the country.

Rafija Sultana, the entrepreneur of Rafija's Closet, converted her passion into reality. She achieved the Youth Bangla Cultural Award for Junior Entrepreneur in 2020. She also got the SM Beauty Presents Beauty and Fashion Award 2022. "My passion for designing dresses has led me to start Rafija's closet," Rafija said.

Beside her clothing brand, Rafija is an international certified makeup artist who completed different courses on bridal makeovers. Rafija's Artistry is her another makeover brand that became the 2nd runner up at the MABBAB Mua competition in 2021.

She achieved the Majestic Affair 2021 award as an aspiring makeup artists in the same year. Rafija recently got the Mirror presents Bangladesh Woman's Inspirational Awards 2022 as well. Alongside the national recognitions, Rafija's Artistry attained Michelle Palma awarded from Brazil in 2021. Rafija was selected as a judge in the Jamir Shwapno makeover workshop 2021.











