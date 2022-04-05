Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

BEIJING, April 3: Beijing on Saturday proposed scrapping a rule that prevents US authorities from inspecting the audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States, in a longstanding dispute between the countries.
The announcement by the securities watchdog comes after Washington said Chinese firms could be delisted in the United States by 2024 if they do not comply with audit requirements. The demand puts more than 200 US-listed Chinese companies at risk.
Congress in 2020 passed a law targeting Chinese companies under which the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board must be able to inspect the audits of foreign firms listed on US markets. Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong companies are notorious for not submitting their financial statements to US-approved auditors.
On Saturday, new draft rules proposed removing a requirement that on-site inspections should mainly be carried out by Chinese regulatory agencies and that foreign authorities should rely on their results.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft