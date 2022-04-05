Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets

On the occasion of Ramadan, Pohela Boishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr, bKash has brought cash back offers like previous years to make customers' shopping more affordable.

Customers can avail 5 to 20 percent instant cash back on bKash payment at around 10,000 outlets of different lifestyle brands, retail shops, super shops, restaurants as well as online marketplaces and f-commerce shops. They can enjoy the offers through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway till May 3, 2022.

Online, offline merchant offer

Customers can avail up to 20% instant cash back by making bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics, restaurant and many more from around 3,000 outlets and 70 online sites.

In each of these two offers, a customer can get maximum Tk. 200 cashback in one day and Tk. 300 during the campaign, totaling Tk. 400 in one day and Tk. 600 during the campaign. To avail online offer, a customer has to make payment of minimum Tk. 300.

Retail Merchant

On the occasion of Ramadan, Boishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr, bKash is offering up to 5% instant cashback on payment at more than 6,000 retail shops across the country. Customer can avail maximum Tk. 100 cashback. To enjoy this offer, they have to make payment of minimum Tk. 500.

Cash back on purchase at super shops and bakeries

bKash is offering cash back coupon at the outlets of leading superstores across the country. Customers, who will purchase minimum TK. 1,000 worthy products through bKash, will receive Tk 100 coupon. They can avail the offer once a day and five times during the offer. To receive the offer, customers have to make minimum payment of Tk. 300 and the coupons will remain valid for 15 days. Besides, customers can also avail 5%, up to Tk. 50 cash back while purchasing products from some selected bakeries.







