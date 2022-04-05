

Berger holds children’s art competition on Liberation War

Based on the submissions, the top fifty participants from 493 submissions were selected for an art camp which was held physically on April 2, 2022, and selected winners received certificates and other exciting gift hampers!, says a press release.

With the topic of 'Bangladesh,' the submissions for this children's art competition were taken into two categories- one for children aged below ten and the other for children aged between 10 and 15. The first round of this competition was held online through an open call where children submitted their artworks on Berger's official Facebook page. Upon receiving the artworks, fifty participants, twenty-five from each, were chosen for an art camp.

The camp took place at Bokultola, Charukola, University of Dhaka, and was spearheaded by celebrated artist Bishwajit Goswami, Lecturer, Drawing & Painting Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Alongside rich art lessons, seminars, and workshops, the fifty selected participants received certificates of participation and a box of Berger Artista at the camp. Selected participants performed in the final round, where they drew art pieces based on the theme, 'Amar Rongin Bhubon' (my colorful universe). Six winners, three in each category, were selected as winners who received crests, certificates, and many exciting gift hampers in the certificate ceremony.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) said, "Berger Artista is the first acrylic paint manufactured in Bangladesh that comes in an assorted box of acrylic base shades. Adding a new dimension to the future artists of Bangladesh, Berger Artista is offering a new opportunity for all the young painters in the country through this art exhibition. We hope that the art exhibition will allow children and the youth to become inspired and create artworks that bring their local communities, culture, history, and landscapes together."





















In commemoration of the history of our Liberation War, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently organized a children's art competition under the banner of its product Berger Artista.Based on the submissions, the top fifty participants from 493 submissions were selected for an art camp which was held physically on April 2, 2022, and selected winners received certificates and other exciting gift hampers!, says a press release.With the topic of 'Bangladesh,' the submissions for this children's art competition were taken into two categories- one for children aged below ten and the other for children aged between 10 and 15. The first round of this competition was held online through an open call where children submitted their artworks on Berger's official Facebook page. Upon receiving the artworks, fifty participants, twenty-five from each, were chosen for an art camp.The camp took place at Bokultola, Charukola, University of Dhaka, and was spearheaded by celebrated artist Bishwajit Goswami, Lecturer, Drawing & Painting Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Alongside rich art lessons, seminars, and workshops, the fifty selected participants received certificates of participation and a box of Berger Artista at the camp. Selected participants performed in the final round, where they drew art pieces based on the theme, 'Amar Rongin Bhubon' (my colorful universe). Six winners, three in each category, were selected as winners who received crests, certificates, and many exciting gift hampers in the certificate ceremony.AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) said, "Berger Artista is the first acrylic paint manufactured in Bangladesh that comes in an assorted box of acrylic base shades. Adding a new dimension to the future artists of Bangladesh, Berger Artista is offering a new opportunity for all the young painters in the country through this art exhibition. We hope that the art exhibition will allow children and the youth to become inspired and create artworks that bring their local communities, culture, history, and landscapes together."