Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger holds children’s art competition on Liberation War

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Berger holds children’s art competition on Liberation War

Berger holds children’s art competition on Liberation War

In commemoration of the history of our Liberation War, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently organized a children's art competition under the banner of its product Berger Artista.
Based on the submissions, the top fifty participants from 493 submissions were selected for an art camp which was held physically on April 2, 2022, and selected winners received certificates and other exciting gift hampers!, says a press release.
With the topic of 'Bangladesh,' the submissions for this children's art competition were taken into two categories- one for children aged below ten and the other for children aged between 10 and 15. The first round of this competition was held online through an open call where children submitted their artworks on Berger's official Facebook page. Upon receiving the artworks, fifty participants, twenty-five from each, were chosen for an art camp.
The camp took place at Bokultola, Charukola, University of Dhaka, and was spearheaded by celebrated artist Bishwajit Goswami, Lecturer, Drawing & Painting Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Alongside rich art lessons, seminars, and workshops, the fifty selected participants received certificates of participation and a box of Berger Artista at the camp. Selected participants performed in the final round, where they drew art pieces based on the theme, 'Amar Rongin Bhubon' (my colorful universe). Six winners, three in each category, were selected as winners who received crests, certificates, and many exciting gift hampers in the certificate ceremony.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) said, "Berger Artista is the first acrylic paint manufactured in Bangladesh that comes in an assorted box of acrylic base shades. Adding a new dimension to the future artists of Bangladesh, Berger Artista is offering a new opportunity for all the young painters in the country through this art exhibition. We hope that the art exhibition will allow children and the youth to become inspired and create artworks that bring their local communities, culture, history, and landscapes together."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft