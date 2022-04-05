Super Board announces stunning new offer



Recently, the only brand known as Superbrands in the Particle Board industry in Bangladesh has announced a stunning new offer "Super Board-Safe and Save" for the business prosperity of all its dealers in presence of all dealers and their family members across the country, says a press release.In a glittering ceremony held in the city, the rewards were handed out to the winning dealers of previous sales offer "Gain. Grow. Glow". And with that came the new Offer Safe and Save Agreement.Mohammad Mofassel Haque, Director, Marketing, T.K. Group was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion. Md. Nurun Nobi, Head of Business of the Super Board presided over the function and Mahfuzur Rahman, Advisor of T.K. Group, Almas Raisul Gani, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), T.K. Group and other senior staff of various units were also present.