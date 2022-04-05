Video
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022
Business

X Index Companies’ celebrates 45th anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The X Index Companies (XIC) recently celebrated 45 years of operations at RAOWA Convention Centre in the capital. XIC Chairman, Architect Mazherul Quader was the chief guest at the celebration programme, says a press release.
The Group Managing Director, Mahin Mazher and Additional Managing Director, Mamunur Rashid FCMA were special guests on the occasion.
Other board members and senior management were present as well. The company management board has taken some strategic decision for future operations. Children from the KKF, a foundation ran by the company did a dance performance. Also, enchanting dance program was performed by top artists from Chhayanaut Sangeet Vidyatan. The music performance of singer Kornia was also attraction for the audience.


