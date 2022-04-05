Remark HB sets up cosmetics industry in Munshiganj

With a goal to streamline supply of world class cosmetics and skincare products, Remark HB Limited, one of the leading beauty products manufacturers, has recently established the country's very first full-fledged cosmetics industry and skincare research center in Munshiganj, said a press release.

Remark wants to firmly establish their position as one of the top cosmetics and research centers globally, and they are hopeful this is a step in the right direction.

Remark LLC is an USA affiliated organization. The parent company is already heavily investing in Research and Development to manufacture global best beauty and home care products.

The company is already testing products from the USA and Europe to ensure compatibility with not just the weather of our country, but also specific skin types and customer demands accordingly.

The research center is being established on the surface of a 100 acres of non-agricultural land, which has remained abandoned for years. Remark HB Limited is hopeful that once this land is cultivated into an eco-friendly one, the industrialization will be able to create employment opportunities for more than 15000 people.

Apart from this, over 150,000 people will be indirectly employed in this project. Initially, the factory will manufacture over 400-500 products of 40 different brands, ranging from categories like color cosmetics, skin care, home care and personal care.

When it comes to local manufacturers, the quality standards are very low. As a result, customers are constantly facing harassment and confusion. On the other hand, the cosmetics industry in Bangladesh is mostly dependent on imports. However, malpractitioners are constantly avoiding duty paying responsibilities, which is harming both the government as well as the people. Considering all of these factors, Remark's initiative definitely deserves the praise.

Renowned economist Ahsan H. Mansur thinks that, while the RMG industry is the largest source of export income, we should look to find alternatives to minimize our dependence on this specific sector. Instead, we should emphasize more in industries like chemical, IT, electronics and cosmetics, all of which are more technology-friendly. In reference he mentioned that in 1990 both Bangladesh and Vietnam had net export volume of $1 Billion. Fast forward to 2021, Vietnam recorded an impressive $336.25 Billion in export income, compared to our $44.22 Billion only. To put things into perspective, Vietnam's RMG industry contributes only 16% - 17% in the country's export business. This indicates that in the last three decades, Vietnam has been successful in diversifying their export sector, which is a remarkable feat. We should focus on a similar strategy to stabilize our export industry by creating innovative sectors within the ecosystem.

Remark is willing to take charge of that ship and lead the way. Sharif Md. Ali Sumon, Head of Corporate Affairs in Remark HB Limited said, "Annually, we import over BDT 10,000 crore worth of cosmetic products. Through the inauguration of our research center, we want to turn the tables and turn this import-heavy industry into an exportable one. Eventually, this will positively impact our economy's development as well."

Upon reaching out to Ashraful Ambia, Managing Director of Remark HB Limited, he provided his two cents, "We are optimistic that we will have utmost support from our government, the local administration as well as the people of Munshiganj to help realize this noble initiative and turn it into a reality."
























