itel brings new smartphones in Ramadan

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2021, itel became the No. 1 global smartphone brand (under $100) in Q4 2021, says a press release.

To make this Ramadan more graceful, you can check out the list of itel smartphones, as they always prioritize client demand and pricing, and are worth buying this Ramadan.

The sets include Vision 3 series having clean appearance and some segment-first features, the itel Vision 3 series has received a resounding response from both customers and reviewers as one of the best smartphones of 2022.

Featuring a 5000mAh mega battery with 18W fast charging, an 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera and a 5MP AI Selfie Camera, a big 6.6" HD+ Waterdrop display, and Face Unlock + Fingerprint Sensor, three different versions are priced at BDT 8,290 (2GB RAM + 32GB ROM), BDT 9,190 (3GB RAM + 64GB ROM), and BDT 10,490 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM).

Vision 2s has 2GB of RAM and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a shared MicroSD slot with a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, priced only BDT 8,690/-

While Vision 1 Pro series is customers best choice! It has an 8MP AI Triple Camera + 5MP Selfie Camera. Price of Vision 1 Pro 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant is BDT 7,790/-

itel A23 Pro x Grameenphone cobranded 4G smartphone itel A23 Pro is available in the market at only BDT 4,990 with the collective aim of bringing cost-effective 4G smartphones into the market to empower people through fast and stable network connectivity countrywide. Customers can also purchase a special device combo pack providing 10GB+200 minutes with 30 days of validity at only BDT 299, which can be availed for up to 6 months.

itel A48 & A26 to own an Android phone at a super affordable, pocket-friendly price, it offers discounts on two of its bestselling 4G smartphones, itel A48 & A26. itel A48 comes with some exciting features like Android 10 (Go Edition), a 6.1" HD+ display full-screen, a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, 2GB of RAM + 32GB ROM with a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, and a 3000mAh battery. On the other hand, the A26 smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD+ water-drop full-screen, 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM, a 3020mAh battery, a rear camera of 5MP and a front camera of 2MP, and Face Unlock. The new prices for A48 and A26 are BDT 7,190 & BDT 6,490 respectively.









