Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German exports rise but Ukraine clouds gather

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

FRANKFURT, April 4: German exports bounded higher in February, the official statistics agency said Monday, cautioning that the Ukraine conflict and sanctions against Russia were likely to cloud the picture in the months ahead.
Exports rose by a higher-than-expected 6.4 percent on the previous month to reach a value of 124.7 billon euros ($137.5 billion), Destatis said, powered by strong demand from European Union countries.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted a two-percent increase.
Imports jumped 4.5 percent month-on-month, totalling 113.1 billion euros.
But trade with Russia was "markedly down", Destatis said, with exports falling by 6.3 percent and imports by 7.3 percent, revealing the first impact of sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. The German economy, Europe's biggest, is bracing for a downturn as a result of the Ukraine war, which has added further strain to global supply chains and sent energy prices surging higher.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft