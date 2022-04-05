Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MFS interoperability key to financial inclusion

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector began its journey over a decade ago in 2011, to provide access to low-cost digital financial services to the informal sector demographic, especially in rural areas.
"The digital financial sector, specifically MFS, has seen significant growth, propelling us towards a cashless society, while having a major socioeconomic impact on both formal and informal as well as urban and rural demographic,'' senior officer told : The Daily Observer.
However, financial interoperability among the platforms would be crucial in maximizing the benefits of financial inclusion, according to the former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr. Atiur Rahman. Highlighting the role of MFS and agent banking in bringing financial inclusion, Atiur also said that financial interoperability will infuse dynamism in the economy and growth will be further strengthened.
Financial interoperability is necessary to adapt to the evolving changes, and initiative needs to be taken so that the common people can make transactions in shops through scanning QR codes, the former central bank governor observed.
But the government will have to develop the necessary infrastructures in this regard, and make investments like its neighboring country India that had invested huge amounts in introducing such a system, according to the senior officer.
If private companies make the investments instead of the government, then they would charge the clients accordingly which will adversely impact the sustainability of the system. For this, there is a need to make proper allocations in the budget for this, Atiur pointed out.
Currently, the sector has 13 MFS players that provide digital financial services to over 11 crore customers who make 1 crore transactions per day, worth Tk2,300 crore.
The country even saw the rise of its first unicorn through the pioneer MFS provider bKash, a subsidiary of Brac Bank that currently has over 5 crore customers and its daily transactions stand at over Tk1,000 crore.
Meanwhile Nagad, which was launched in 2019 has already become the second-largest player in the sector. Rocket, an MFS of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited holds the third position in the category.
Experts said that digital financial services have made a positive impact on poverty alleviation and on personal savings, however transaction and exchange of information that took place so far were not interoperable, rather it was interconnection.
Financial interoperability allows for direct transactions between the clients of two separate MFS companies as well as two separate banks.
The central bank inaugurated interoperability among the MFS platforms in October 2020, but was discontinued just hours after its launch, and remains unrestored ever since.
The ICT Ministry, through a2i, has developed several software including an interoperable transaction platform "Binimoy" that was supposed to go live last month, through which money can be sent to any bank from any existing MFS.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak had previously said that bKash and 15 other banks have already signed up for the platform Binimoy, which will eventually automate credit rating, credit scoring in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft