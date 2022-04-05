Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks break gaining streak

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Stocks on Monday witnessed a downward trend after showing two days of positive trend as investors preferred to book profit on quick-gaining stocks.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slid 53 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 6,718, after gaining over 18 points in the past two consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also ended lower. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 19.25 points to finish at 2,468 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.88 points to close at 1,462.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, fell below Tk 7.0 billion mark and total turnover amounted to Tk 6.20 billion, which was 26 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 8.36 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 296 declined, 46 advanced and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
IPDC Finance topped the turnover list for the second straight session with shares worth nearly Tk 509 million changing hands, followed by VFS Thread Dyeing, Beximco, LafargeHolcim and Nahee Aluminum.
The newly listed JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was the top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent gain, while Fortune Shoes was the day's worst loser, losing 2.0 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 124 points to settle at 19,700 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -shedding 75 points to close at 11,818.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft