Govt plans to build int’l airport near Dhaka

The government plan to construct a new international airport namely 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport,' in the vicinity of Dhaka ensuring latest aviation standards to make Bangladesh as an air connectivity hub between the East and the West, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Monday.

He said this in Parliament, replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker (Naogaon-2).

The state minister said eight airports are operating under Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority in the country. On the other hand, three STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) airports at Thakurgaon, Shamshernagar and Cumilla and three domestic airports at Ishwardi, Lalmonirhat and Bogura are not operating.

Govt plans to operate flight on Jashore-Ctg route:

In reply to a starred question from Awami League MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul (Natore-2), Mahbub Ali said there is a plan to increase the weekly flights frequency on all existing domestic routes as well as to operate flights on some non-traditional routes like Jashore-Chattogram-Jashore route considering the demand of passengers. The state minister said flight started on Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet route on November 12, 2020, Sylhet-Chattogram-Sylhet route on March 17, 2021 and Syedpur-Cox's Bazar-Syedpur on October 07, 2021.

Noting that the weekly flight frequency was increased on different international routes, he said a process is now on to operate non-stop commercial flight between Dhaka and Toronto from June 11, 2022.

In reply to another starred question from ruling party MP Momotaz Begum, the state minister said Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Biman) has a fleet of 21 aircraft including three leased ones. -UNB







