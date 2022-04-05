Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2.16MW solar power plant opened at Walton HQ

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with Walton officials pose at the inauguration of a solar plant at Walton headquarters on Sunday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with Walton officials pose at the inauguration of a solar plant at Walton headquarters on Sunday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated a 2.16MW solar power generation plant at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Headquarter on Sunday last, says a press release.
Bangladeshi electronics and tech giant Walton has set up the solar power plant at its headquarter in Chandra, Gazipur as a part of its initiative of phasing out 18MW power by the next year. Under this initiative, Walton will set up 10MW solar power plant by this year.
Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Direction and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed welcomed the state ministers. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The state ministers unveiled Walton's new model of printers and also inaugurated the second unit of Walton's motherboard production plant.
After the visit, Nasrul Hamid said: Walton is much advanced in energy saving. They have taken massive plans for renewable clean energy. They are making proper water usages. Walton is moving towards most sustainability. It's a great thing for Bangladesh. The more power generation, more supply and much consumption will lead to improve human development index and industrial development as well.
'It's not easy to establish a super factory in such a short time. But, Walton has made it. I am so happy that we have a world-class factory. All kinds of home appliances are now manufactured in our country,' the State Minister added. He informed that star rating labelling will be applied to all imported and home made products from next year.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: Walton has created huge employment in a short period of time by utilizing the policy supports provided by the government. They are contributing to the national economy. Walton's story of success makes us more courageous and inspires us as well. The Prime Minister's dream of building a knowledge-based, developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041 will be possible for local companies like Walton. We hope that Walton will become the top global brand and will represent Bangladesh in the world.
CEO Golam Murshed, On behalf of the Walton family, congratulated the power division on receiving the 'Independence Award'.
He said: the development of the industry has been possible for 100 percent electrification. If the industry friendly policies that have been formulated in the last decade continue, at least ten more billion dollar companies like Walton will be flourished in near future.
During the visit, the state ministers enjoyed a video documentary on the 'Sustainable Development Goals' activities under its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. They also visited product display center, and the manufacturing plants of refrigerator, compressor and motherboard.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank holds seminar on ‘Ramadan Taqwah and Banking’
Union Bank celebrates stepping into 10th years
Bank Asia holds Risk Conference 2022
EU extends ban on mobile roaming fees
Rafija’s Closet CEO wins Women’s Inspirational Award
Beijing eyes co-op with US on audits of Chinese firms
Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets
BD imported 3.5m tonnes of wheat from India last year


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft