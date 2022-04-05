Kamal urges US entrepreneurs to invest more in BD

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal urged the US investors and entrepreneurs to make more investment in Bangladesh availing the existing business and investment friendly environment of the country.

He made the call when the newly appointed US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas met him at his secretariat office on Sunday, said a Finance Ministry press release.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister said Bangladesh has made significant economic progress over the last 51 years of country's independence while the country, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has reached a new height in the global economic front. He mentioned that Bangladesh is now the 41st largest economy of the world while it was the 60th economy in 2006.

Kamal said that Bangladesh GDP has crossed $100 billion after 38 years of the independence while it was multiplied by four times to $411 billion over the last 12 years.

He said besides diplomatic relations, trade and commerce between the two countries expanded over the recent years. The Finance Minister thanked the USA for providing various support to Bangladesh including vaccine support to face the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The US ambassador lauded the economic progress, capacity of Bangladesh to tackle the pandemic and run a successful vaccination programme. He also praised the steps taken by the government in facing the health related and socio-economic challenges.

Mentioning attractive economic package for investment here in Bangladesh, Peter Haas said he would highlight before the USA investors and entrepreneurs the friendly investment environment available here.















