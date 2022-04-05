Video
ECNEC to approve Tk 2,272cr DESCO project today

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The government has initiated a big move to implement a Taka 2,272.47 crore project to increase power distribution capacity of the Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) in a bid to ensure sustainable and reliable power supply to its clients.
DESCO under the Power Division will implement the project titled "Dhaka Power System Expansion and Strengthening Project in DESCO Areas" by December 2025.
"This draft project is scheduled to be placed before the meeting of the ECNEC Tuesday," said a Planning Commission official. ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister   Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting. The official said out of total project cost of Taka 2,272.47 crore, the government will  provide Taka 446.50 crore, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Taka 1,231.54 crore as loan while the rest of Taka 594.42 crore will come from the concerned organisation's own fund.
Talking to BSS, Planning Commission member (industry and energy  division) AKM Fazlul Haque said under the project, around two lakh new  power connections would be provided in the project areas while reliable power  supply would be ensured to existing consumers.
"Once the project is implemented, system loss will be reduced to a big extent  while it will also be possible to meet growing demand of industry and densely populated project areas," he said.
Fazlul Haque also informed that the capacity of the existing power sub  stations would be increased through reorganization of power load side by side  the power distribution capacity. The 33KV voltage level capacity would be upgraded to  720/1080 MVA while that of the 11KV voltage level to 595 MVA. The project area covers Dhaka Airport, Bashundhara, Mirpur Ceramics, Mirpur  Swapnagar Residential Area, Baridhara and Rupayan City in Uttara, Tongi under
Gazipur City Corporation, Purbachal under Rupganj of Narayanganj district. Another Planning Commission officials said around 400  kilometer areas under                    Dhaka North City Corporation, Tongi and Purbachal in Narayanganj are under the         jurisdiction of DESCO.
"Since these areas are densely populated and industry-prone, the demand of  power is growing day by day. Under the existing power distribution  system, most of the power substations and distribution lines are overloaded. As a result, low voltage problem is often seen at the consumer level while  the intensity of system loss also increases," the official added. He further said once the project is implemented, it would be possible to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply through strengthening the power distribution network and reducing system loss at clients level.
The main project operations include establishment of four 132/33/11 KV GIS grid substations and another four 33/11 KV GIS distribution sub stations, erection of 30 kilometer 132 KV (double circuit) underground transmission line and erection of 150 circuit kilometer 11 KV and 33 KV underground line.It also include overhauling of 150 kilometer overhead power distribution network, installation of 100 11 KV Ring Main Unit (RMU), installation of 750 three phase 11/0.4 KV distribution transformers, and installation of another 70 single phase 11/0.23 KV distribution transformers.    -BSS


