Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:32 AM
Maldives’ $200m loan request under govt scrutiny: Spokesman

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

The Maldives government has sought $200 million loan from Bangladesh to mitigate its acute shortage of foreign currency reserves to support essential development funding. Sources said Maldives presented the request at official level to Bangladesh government.
Notably, Bangladesh Bank has enough excess reserves at the moment. It is around $ 46 billion now, down from 48 billion six months ago.  
Earlier the Bangladesh government has also offered 250 million loans to the Sri Lanka government and as per report about $150 million has already handed over to Sri Lanka.
The Island nation is now suffering from acute economic and financial crisis and many believe approval of a new loan to the Maldives government may be difficult in the given risky situation with loan to the Sri Lanka government.
 However, official sources said loan to Sri Lanka has enough risk coverage and its repayment may be delayed but will not suffer setback.  
As per sources, the Bangladesh government has reportedly rejected the new loan request to the Maldives because of risks involved with such loan. But Bangladesh Bank spokes person Mr Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer on Monday that a decision is not yet made and but the matter is under active consideration of the government.


