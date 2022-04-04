Video
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW YORK, Apr 3: US arms manufacturers are not cashing in directly from the thousands of missiles, drones and other weapons being sent to Ukraine, but they do stand to profit big-time over the long run by supplying countries eager to boost their defenses against Russia.
   Like other Western countries, the United States has turned to its own stocks to furnish Ukraine with shoulder-fired Stinger and Javelin missiles, for instance. These weapons from Lockheed-Martin and Raytheon Technologies were paid for some time ago.
   So these companies' first quarter results, due to be released in coming weeks, should not be especially fatter because of the rush to arm Ukraine as it fights off the Russian invasion.
   But those US military weapons stockpiles being tapped for Kyiv will need to be replenished.
   The Pentagon plans to use $3.5 billion earmarked for this purpose in a spending bill approved in mid-March, a Defense Department spokesman told AFP.
   The Javelin anti-tank missile is made by a joint venture between Lockheed
    and Raytheon. The latter's Stinger anti-aircraft missile had ceased to be produced until the Pentagon ordered $340 million of them last summer.
   "We are exploring options to more quickly replenish US inventories and backfill depleted stocks of allies and partners," the spokesman said.
   "It will take time to revive the industrial base -- at the prime and at sub-tier suppliers -- to enable production to resume," he added.
   The profits that the companies make from these missiles, known for being simple to use, will not exactly be staggering, defense industry experts told AFP.
   "If 1,000 Stingers and 1,000 Javelins get shipped to Eastern Europe each month for the next year, which is not unlikely given the current pace, in our view, we think it would equate to $1 billion to $2 billion in revenue for both program manufacturers, which is material," said Colin Scarola of CFRA, an investment research firm.    -AFP



