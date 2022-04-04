BTRC draft policy to regulate media unconstitutional: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has claimed that several sections of the draft policy of 'The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Regulation for Digital, Social Media and OTT Platforms 2021' are unconstitutional and would severely restrict freedom of speech.

TIB said several sections of the draft would force service providers to practice self-censorship. In addition, there is scope for random interpretation and misuse of the law in several sections, which are likely to be used to silence the people.

TIB presented the observations on Sunday at a virtual press conference on the draft policy published on the BTRC website.

TIB also believes that journalists, dissidents and rights activists will be at increased risk.

Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB, Prof Sumaiya Khair, Advisor-Executive Management, Sheikh Manzur-e-Alam, Director, Outreach and

Communication Department of TIB were present at the press conference.

According to the conditions of registration in the policy, it is assumed that the applicant organizations will apply within the geographical boundaries of Bangladesh and following the rules and regulations.

But it is not clear what procedure or policy will be followed in registering an organization located outside the country. As a result, there is a risk of uncertainty to the interested parties concerned in applying.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and BTRC are formulating separate policies on the same subject.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has published 'Over the Top (OTT) Content Based Service Provision and Management Policy-2021 (Draft)' on their website.

TIB has expressed concern over the lack of clear guidelines on why BTRC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are formulating policies separately on the same subject and how the policies formulated by two separate agencies in the same field will be implemented and enforced.

Above all, there is the question of whether the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sufficient legal capacity to regulate Internet-based service providers.

Iftekharuzzaman, TIB Executive Director said the main objective of the policy should be to control the harmful content of digital, social media and OTT platforms on the one hand and to ensure that people can use these platforms safely and constitutionally enjoy freedom of speech, expression and privacy."







